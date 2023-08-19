Türkiye condemns UN peacekeeping forces for intervention in Northern Cyprus road construction

Türkiye on Saturday "strongly" condemned the UN Peacekeeping force's intervention in construction of the Pile-Yigitler road in Northern Cyprus.

"We find unacceptable and strongly condemn the physical intervention yesterday (18 August) by soldiers of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) in the sovereign territory of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) with the aim of preventing the construction of the Pile-Yigitler road," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We fully support the relevant statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the TRNC and the justified reaction of the TRNC authorities," it added.

The UN's stance on the Pile-Yigitler road, a humanitarian project to improve direct access for TRNC citizens from Pile village to their homeland, and its subsequent statements do not align with the impartial attitude expected from the peacekeeping force on the island, the ministry said.

It argued that the UN force contributed to escalating tensions, and presented itself as a victim in the situation on the ground, but expectations from the force are to address humanitarian needs on the island.

"It is inexplicable that despite this, the UN has for years turned a blind eye to the Greek Cypriot Administration's faits accomplis in the Buffer Zone while preventing the Turkish Cypriots from meeting their justified humanitarian needs," the statement said.

This situation clearly demonstrates that the UN has not fulfilled its fundamental duties and functions such as treating both sides on the island equally and finding solutions to disputes, the ministry asserted.

It urged the UN and its peacekeeping force to work to maintain the trust of the TRNC authorities and its people.

"As a Guarantor State, we invite the UN Peacekeeping Force to refrain from actions and rhetoric that would overshadow the mission it has been carrying out in Cyprus for nearly 60 years, to accord equal treatment to the two sides in Cyprus and to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the TRNC," the ministry said.