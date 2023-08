More than 2,400 people were killed in Haiti since the start of 2023 amid rampant gang violence, including over 350 killed in lynchings by locals and vigilante groups, the UN said Friday.

"Between January 1 and August 15 of this year, at least 2,439 people have been killed and a further 902 injured," UN rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva.