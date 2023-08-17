Ukrainian deputy PM confident of moving toward EU accession talks

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna has expressed confidence that Ukraine will be able to set the course for the start of EU accession negotiations by October.



By then, the country will ensure all agreed legislative and institutional steps have been made, she said at a conference in Kiev on Thursday.



The full implementation of these fundamental reforms, however, will still take years.



In October, the EU Commission will decide whether to recommend to EU leaders that accession talks with Ukraine should start.



Last year, the European Union officially made Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia, an accession candidate. Before accession negotiations can begin, the country must first fulfil seven conditions set by the EU Commission.



These include a new selection procedure for Ukrainian constitutional judges and a stronger fight against corruption - especially at high levels.



The EU has also demanded that standards in the fight against money laundering be met and that a law against the excessive influence of oligarchs be implemented.



Even the opening of accession negotiations is no guarantee of membership and talks could go on for years.



While at war with Russia, Ukraine is unlikely to become an EU member given the bloc would then almost certainly have to be in direct conflict with Moscow.



