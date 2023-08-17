40-YEAR-OLD FETUS DISCOVERED IN WOMANS ABDOMEN

As a result of the examination, it was determined that the fetus was approximately 40 years old. Doctors explained that the baby had developed outside the uterus up to 40 weeks due to an ectopic pregnancy, but since the pregnancy did not result in birth, the fetus remained in the woman's abdomen.

Doctors also mentioned that any surgical intervention to remove the fetus would be risky due to the woman's age.

This unusual occurrence is referred to as "Lithopedion" in medical literature.

Known as a "stone baby" and rarely seen, Lithopedion occurs when a baby dies in the mother's womb during an ectopic pregnancy but cannot be expelled from the body. The fetus remaining in the mother's abdomen is gradually calcified by the body's defense mechanisms to prevent the dead fetus from poisoning the mother.