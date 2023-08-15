Ukraine seeks more German military support in its fight against Russia

Ukrainian and German ministers met on Tuesday to discuss increasing military assistance to Kyiv in its fight against Russia and strengthening bilateral ties.

In the meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in Kyiv, visiting German Finance Minister Christian Lindner was briefed on the current counteroffensive in the country's east against Russian forces.

"My (former) counterpart, the defense minister of Germany, Christine Lambrecht, said in Odesa, 'Oleksii, this is impossible!'" Reznikov said during the meeting.

"However, we now have tanks: Leopard-1s and Leopard-2s, and we have a tank coalition. Portugal, Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, and Sweden have all expressed their support for us. Western tanks for Ukraine are an 'iron fist' in liberating our occupied territories," he added.

In a statement issued following the meeting, the Ukrainian minister said its priorities are still more air defense systems, ammunition, and various armored vehicles, such as medical vans, which have proven vital in transporting seriously injured Ukrainian soldiers from the frontline to military hospitals.

Lindner reiterated Germany's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and independence, saying Berlin is ready to work with Kyiv on a variety of issues, said the statement.

"We have already established an effective system of fruitful cooperation. And, after the war, we will have a great opportunity to significantly broaden the scope of joint projects in a practical dimension. Our cooperation during the war is a strong confirmation of our shared values," he said.