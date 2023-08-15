News World Three Bulgarian nationals arrested in Britain on espionage charges

Three Bulgarian nationals arrested in Britain on espionage charges

UK police have apprehended and formally charged three Bulgarian citizens in connection with an investigation into violations of official secrets law. Orlin Roussev, aged 45, Bizer Dzhambazov, aged 42, and Katrin Ivanova, aged 32, face charges related to the possession of fraudulent identity documents with improper intent.

The Metropolitan Police said five people had been arrested in February this year on suspicion of an offence under the Official Secrets Act 1911.



All five have been released on bail until September while the Official Secrets investigation continues.



Roussev of Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, Dzhambazov, of Harrow, north-west London and Ivanova of the same Harrow address will appear before the Old Bailey at a date to be fixed on charges which allege they were in possession of 34 identity documents, some of which were suspected to be false.



The trio were arrested by counter-terrorism detectives from the Metropolitan Police.



All three defendants last appeared at the Old Bailey on July 31. A hearing for Ivanova was held at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.



They have yet to enter pleas to the charges and are remanded in custody.




























