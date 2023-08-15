MIGRANTS HARROWING EXPERIENCE ABOARD CONTAMINATED SHIP:BIBBY STOCKHOLM

An unnamed migrant speaking to Sky News shared details about the Bibby Stockholm ship that was evacuated due to the presence of legionella bacteria causing a form of lung disease.

Expressing regret for being brought onto the ship, the migrant stated that their lives were put in danger aboard the Bibby Stockholm. They explained that they drank water containing bacteria and used it for showers. They expressed frustration, saying, "They claim to have taken samples from the water, but they placed us there as if none of us mattered, without waiting for the results. They should have been certain it was habitable. Why didn't they wait for the results and ensure everything was okay? We are treated worse than animals. They are putting us in danger."

Referring to reports that the presence of the bacteria was known since August 7 when they boarded the ship, the migrant questioned, "If they knew, they shouldn't have placed us there. Why did they put us there? I'm afraid of getting sick. I have no one here, no family."

Regarding life on the evacuated ship, the migrant expressed feeling imprisoned due to the small rooms and security concerns, and mentioned fearing living on the ship due to not knowing how to swim.

Initially, on August 7, the first group of 39 male migrants was placed on the Bibby Stockholm ship. However, on August 11, due to the discovery of legionella bacteria in the ship's waters causing a type of lung disease, the migrants were moved back to hotels.