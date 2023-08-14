Danish jets intercept Russian bombers near airspace

Danish jets on Monday intercepted two Russian bombers near Denmark's airspace, the Danish Armed Forces said.

The Russian bombers were intercepted by F-16 jets over the North Sea before entering the Danish airspace, the Danish Armed Forces said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It stressed that the Russian jets were absolutely not inside the Danish airspace, opposing the Dutch version of the incident.

Earlier, the Dutch Defense Ministry said in a statement that the Russian bombers were intercepted at around 7 a.m. local time (0500GMT) in Denmark's airspace before they reached the Dutch airspace.

The F-16s were deployed as part of the Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) system, which allows a rapid response, according to the Dutch Defense Ministry.