News World Railway bridge in Norway collapses due to flood damage

Railway bridge in Norway collapses due to flood damage

DPA WORLD Published August 14,2023 Subscribe

A railway bridge has collapsed after heavy flooding in the south of Norway, the broadcaster NRK reported on Monday.



Parts of the 170-metre-long link are now lying in the water, as the collapsed pier was severely damaged by the weight of floodwater last week, the railway operator Bane Nor announced. The area was cordoned off, and no one was injured.



Rebuilding the bridge will take time, according to the railway manager in charge, Sigbjørn Korsgård. In the meantime passengers between Lillehammer and Trondheim will have to be transported by bus, he said.



Landslides and the considerable amount of water also caused damage to several other lines, which were closed, according to Bane Nor.



The flooding was triggered by heavy rain in the wake of storm Hans, which caused landslides in many places. Several thousand people had to be brought to safety.



