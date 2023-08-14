Ivory Coast Embassy in Türkiye marks its national day

Ivory Coast's Embassy in Türkiye marked the country's 63rd independence anniversary Monday with a reception in the capital Ankara.

"Over the years, Cote d'Ivoire and Türkiye have established a relationship which has been developed and diversified according to their common interests," Ambassador Khadidjata Toure said.

Dynamic relationship and cooperation between the two countries are reflected in other areas as well, Toure said, adding that the bilateral trade volume was over $800 million in 2021.

"It is worth noting that Cote d'Ivoire is an increasingly popular destination for the Turkish business community, which has succeeded in integrating itself into the Ivorian economic world," she added.

Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Ozhaseki, who attended the reception, said that the cooperation between Türkiye and Ivory Coast is gradually developing.

"We have very close cooperation in Africa. We want to further increase this cooperation. I would like to express that we attach importance to this. Ivory Coast is one of the important countries that we see as a partner in the African continent, and where we develop our cooperation," Ozhaseki added.

Ivory Coast's Independence Day is celebrated annually on Aug. 7, commemorating the day in 1960 when the country declared its independence from France.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Ivory Coast were established in 1964. Turkish Embassy in Abidjan became operational on Nov. 15, 2009, whereas the first Ivory Coast Embassy was opened in Ankara in February 2013.

Since 1992, Türkiye is providing 'Türkiye Scholarships' to Ivorian students.