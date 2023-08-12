TÜRKIYES NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE ORGANIZATION MIT DISRUPTS MOSSAD SPY NETWORK | MOSSAD SPY NETWORK IN TÜRKIYE UNCOVERED

The investigation into the espionage network involving private detective Selçuk Küçükkaya, who was captured by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) in an operation last May for his association with Mossad, has been concluded.



The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has issued an indictment against 17 suspects, with 6 of them being detained, under charges of "providing confidential information to foreign entities for political and military espionage," with a potential sentence of up to 15 years in prison. It was revealed that Küçükkaya established a group named "Third Eye Expert Staff" on WhatsApp to facilitate communication among his team members tasked with following Mossad's targets.



Küçükkaya was found to have met with Mossad executives 11 times over 4 years in 10 different European cities, receiving a payment of 2.7 million Turkish liras for his services.



The investigation unveiled that Küçükkaya monitored Mossad's targets in Türkiye, including a company and 23 individuals engaged in commercial relations with Iran. The information gathered and shared with Mossad was deemed sensitive and critical to Türkiye's interests.



Küçükkaya's interactions with Mossad executives were facilitated through Serkan Özdemirci, who had been expelled from the Turkish Armed Forces due to his involvement with the coup-plotter Gulenists following the July 15 coup attempt. Küçükkaya's espionage services involved collecting data for parties involved in divorce cases and other matters.



Küçükkaya was instructed by Mossad to surveil and report on specific restaurants in Istanbul, and upon successful completion of this task, he was introduced to Mossad executives through Özdemirci. Küçükkaya received training on secret communication techniques and various espionage methods during his meetings with Mossad executives.



Küçükkaya's collaboration with Mossad continued through regular face-to-face meetings across several European countries between 2018 and 2022. He received compensation of approximately 90,000 euros (equivalent to 2.7 million Turkish liras) through transactions primarily conducted via Western Union.



Küçükkaya provided extensive information on his targets, including travel details, communication records, financial data, and personal details. Küçükkaya established the "Third Eye Expert Staff" WhatsApp group to share information and photos of Mossad targets within his network.



Mossad also assigned a member named "Agata Anna Zaza" to surveil Küçükkaya as part of counterintelligence measures. Küçükkaya was subjected to a polygraph test in Copenhagen in 2018 to assess his affiliations and loyalty.

The indictment paints a detailed picture of the complex web of espionage orchestrated by Küçükkaya in collaboration with Mossad and highlights the extent of his activities, communication methods, and the significant sum of money exchanged for his services.











