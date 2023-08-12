Ronaldo guides Al-Nassr to Arab Club Champions Cup victory

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with teammates after winning the Arab Club Champions Cup final. (REUTERS)

Portuguese star forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored double as Al-Nassr on Saturday beat Al-Hilal 2-1 in an all-Saudi final to win the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup.

In the final held at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia's Taif, Al-Hilal's Michael scored the opening goal in the 51st minute.

Al-Nassr recovered from a 1-0 deficit as Ronaldo scored twice.

In the 74th minute, Ronaldo scored the equalizer to take the game to extra time, where he scored the winning goal.

Al-Nassr, who have many stars such as Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic, Anderson Talisca and Alex Telles, won the Arab Club Champions Cup for the first time in history.

Former champions Al-Hilal, who signed Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves, Malcom and Kalidou Koulibaly from European clubs this summer, lost their third final in this tournament.