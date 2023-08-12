Multiple earthquakes strike Türkiye’s Malatya province

According to the information provided by the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), a 4.8 magnitude earthquake was registered at 16:39 in the Yeşilyurt district of Malatya. The earthquake occurred at a depth of about 6.35 kilometers from the ground.



Approximately one minute following the first tremor, a subsequent earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 struck the Yeşilyurt district. This second seismic event occurred at a depth of approximately 7 kilometers below the surface.



Addressing the earthquakes, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said: "Comprehensive site assessment efforts, led by relevant institutions including AFAD, are underway following the earthquake that occurred at 16:39 in Malatya province's Yeşilyurt district. Our thoughts are with the affected citizens for a swift recovery."



AFAD President Yunus Sezer further assured, "Following the occurrence of two successive earthquakes, measuring 4.8 at 16:39 and 4.5 at 16:40, in Malatya's Yeşilyurt district, there have been no adverse developments observed. Ongoing on-site assessments are being conducted. I extend my well wishes to the residents of Malatya for a speedy recovery."



Additionally, Governor Hulusi Şahin concurred, emphasizing that no negative impacts have been reported.



At 18:18, yet another earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 occurred in the Yeşilyurt district.



This seismic event was detected at a depth of 9.13 kilometers beneath the surface.

















