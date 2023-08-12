AROUND 60% OF VOTERS CAST BALLOTS IN MALAYSIAS REGIONAL ELECTIONS

Some 60% of the eligible voters cast their ballots in Malaysia's regional elections on Saturday, according to local media.

According to the Election Commission, voter turnout in Terengganu and Kedah states were 70% and 68% respectively, the highest voter turnout in the elections being held in six of Malaysia's 13 states, daily Malay Mail reported.

Nearly 10 million people will elect 245 lawmakers in Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah states, where regional assemblies were dissolved in late June.

The results of these elections will not directly impact the federal parliament.

A total of 529 candidates from nine parties and 41 independent candidates are vying for 245 state seats.

According to the Election Commission website, Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) parties will be able to form government in Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan, while the Perikatan Nasional (PN) party will continue ruling Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

PH and BN managed to win more than two-thirds majority in Negeri Sembilan and Penang, but could not win two-thirds majority in Selangor.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim congratulated both his unity government and rival PN for maintaining the status quo after the results of the state elections.

"On behalf of the unity government, I thank the people for their support and for maintaining our strength in the three states. This is a result of the camaraderie among the parties in our coalition, including our allies in Sabah and Sarawak," Anwar said in a press conference.

"I also congratulate the opposition for their wins in the three other states," he added.