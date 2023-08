White House open to training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 in U.S.

U.S. National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

The White House on Friday said it was open to training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets in the United States if capacity for such training is reached in Europe.

White House spokesperson John Kirby, speaking to reporters, said Washington is eager to move forward with the training.