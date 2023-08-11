News World Zelensky says Ukraine working on alternative export routes

Due to Russia's blockade of the Black Sea ports, Ukraine is working hard to develop alternative export routes for grain, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.



"We are doing everything possible to ensure that Ukraine continues to be a guarantor of food security," Zelensky said in his evening video address on Friday. He also said Ukraine's people needed access to world markets.



The president reported in Kiev that he had discussed the issue with the heads of the army, intelligence service and navy as well as government representatives.



In mid-July, Russia had withdrawn its security guarantees for Ukrainian grain exports across the Black Sea. Moscow then tried to destroy the infrastructure for such exports with airstrikes on ports like Odessa. Ukrainian ports on the Danube, through which an alternative route runs, were also attacked.



Transporting grain, maize, fertilizer and other agricultural products by rail or truck is more complex and expensive than shipping.



Ukraine has been fighting back against a full-scale Russian invasion for almost a year and a half.




























