United Arab Emirates blocks entry for passengers from Israeli flight

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has barred entry for nearly 170 passengers who were aboard a Wizz Air flight arriving from Israel.

The flight, operated by the European low-cost carrier Wizz Air, departed from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel's capital, and touched down at Abu Dhabi International Airport in the UAE in the afternoon, according to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) on Friday.

It was reported that airport officials kept the disembarked passengers to the side and allowed passengers from other planes landing in Abu Dhabi to pass ahead of them in the custom lines.

No explanation has been given for the UAE's decision to deny entry to the passengers from the Israeli flight.