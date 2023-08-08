Latvia boosts security across eastern border with Belarus

A member of the State Border Guard (SBG) patrols at the the Latvia/Russia border near Lidumnieki, Eastern Latvia on August 8, 2023, during a vist by the President of Latvia. (AFP Photo)

Following Poland, Latvia on Tuesday beefed up security across its eastern border with Belarus.

During his visit to the border, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics visited various border guard units and discussed the security situation as well as measures to further improve the security across the border with competent officials, said the President's Office in a statement.

Praising the professionalism and devotion of the border guards, he urged for the acceleration of fence construction on the border.

"I expect active action from all the responsible institutions and will regularly raise this issue with the competent officials," Rinkevics said.

On Monday, the Latvian Border Guard announced that Belarusian authorities have helped irregular migrants enter Latvia illegally.

According to Latvian authorities, this year, by early August, 5,285 people had been deterred from crossing the border but 263 were allowed into Latvia for humanitarian reasons.

Latvia, similar to Poland, is also anxious about the deployment of Wagner fighters in Belarus, which it considers a serious security threat.