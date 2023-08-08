Robust diplomacy is not option but obligation for Türkiye, says Erdoğan

For Türkiye, a country located at an important position geographically, it is a must for having a robust diplomacy, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday.

"Located in the heart of three continents, Türkiye cannot be an onlooker to developments. Being strong in the field and at the table is not an option for us; it is an obligation," Erdoğan said in an address to Turkish ambassadors serving abroad and at home.

The ambassadors gathered in the capital Ankara for the 14th Ambassadors Conference to discuss regional and international developments, global trends, and recent challenges and opportunities.

"We are in pursuit of protecting Türkiye's interests by employing all the tools of diplomacy and all the elements of hard and soft power," Erdoğan said.

Türkiye has become a "playmaker country" that has left its mark on international relations, whose involvement is sought in many crucial issues, and whose attitude is closely followed, he added.

Turning to the fight against terrorism, Erdoğan said Türkiye did not take a step back in the face of terrorist groups, including ASALA and PKK.

"We did not tarnish our independence and future in the fight against terrorism," he added.

Türkiye's operations will continue until it eradicates the "terror scourge" that threatens the territorial integrity of Türkiye, as well as Iraq, Erdoğan said.