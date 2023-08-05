 Contact Us
News World Zelenskiy says Russia hits blood transfusion center in northeast Ukraine

Zelenskiy says Russia hits blood transfusion center in northeast Ukraine

"There are dead and wounded," Zelenskiy said on his Telegram channel. Kupiansk is a railway hub fewer than 10 miles from the front.

Reuters WORLD
Published August 05,2023
Subscribe
ZELENSKIY SAYS RUSSIA HITS BLOOD TRANSFUSION CENTER IN NORTHEAST UKRAINE
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (REUTERS File Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said a Russian guided aerial bomb hit a blood transfusion center in the town of Kupiansk in eastern Kharkiv region late on Saturday.

"There are dead and wounded," he said on his Telegram channel. Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Kupiansk is a railway hub fewer than 10 miles from the front.

Zelenskiy said rescue workers were extinguishing a fire at the scene and described the strike as a "war crime." He did not say how many people were killed or wounded.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians in a full-scale invasion that has killed thousands of people, uprooted millions and destroyed cities.