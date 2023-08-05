Russian soprano Anna Netrebko sues New York Met Opera over suspension

Star Russian soprano Anna Netrebko has sued the New York Metropolitan Opera, following the suspension of her collaboration in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



Netrebko filed a lawsuit in New York on Friday seeking damages of at least $360,000 according to US media reports. The opera house rejected the allegations, saying the lawsuit had "no merit," according to a statement.



Netrebko had already successfully sought partial compensation from the Metropolitan Opera through the US Opera Performers' Union.



The famous opera house in Manhattan had announced in March 2022, shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, that it was putting its cooperation with Netrebko on hold. It had asked Netrebko to withdraw her public support of Russian President Vladimir Putin.



The opera had announced that she had not done so. As a result, Netrebko had withdrawn from planned upcoming performances. Director Peter Gelb spoke of an "artistic loss" but saw "no other way."









