Sisi-Mitsotakis summit: Eastern Mediterranean situation discussed in Egypt

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis conducted an official visit to Egypt. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi hosted Mitsotakis in the coastal city of El Alamein.

Egyptian Presidential Spokesperson Ahmed Fehmi provided details of the meeting. Fehmi stated that opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation were discussed, highlighting the importance of expediting the implementation of memoranda of understanding and agreements between the two countries signed previously.

Fehmi explained that the continued collaboration between Egypt and Greece in military, economic, cultural, and energy fields was confirmed. The two leaders also discussed regional and international issues, including combatting illegal migration in the Mediterranean, the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and the situation in Libya.

Following the meeting with Sisi, Mitsotakis remarked that they had a "short but productive" discussion. Mitsotakis expressed having "excellent personal relations" with Sisi and noted his presence in Egypt was to affirm the strategic depth of the Egypt-Greece partnership.

"We evaluated the geopolitical situation in the Eastern Mediterranean," stated the Greek Prime Minister, expressing gratitude to the Cairo administration for the helicopters sent as part of firefighting efforts. He continued: "We discussed all matters related to our partnership."

Mitsotakis explained their intention to encourage legal migration while maintaining a strict stance on illegal migration, saying, "Egypt can offer assistance to meet our human resource needs."

Responding to a question about whether their bilateral relations are subject to external influences, the Greek Prime Minister stated:

"Greek-Egyptian relations are independent and robust. They are not contingent upon any relationship we may have with other countries in the Eastern Mediterranean. This is something we've clarified with President Sisi. This is the nature of our relationship. It's a strategic partnership that Greece has developed with Egypt."