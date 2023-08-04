RUSSIAS NOVOROSSIYSK PORT TARGETED WITH AUTONOMOUS SEA VEHICLES ATTACK

Reports of explosions are emerging from Novorossiysk, one of Russia's largest commercial ports on the Black Sea coast. The Ministry of Defense of Russia stated that a Ukrainian attack on the naval forces in the region using two unmanned sea vehicles was thwarted.

The statement indicated that the naval drones were detected and destroyed by Russian ships safeguarding the outer port.

If confirmed, this would be Ukraine's first attack on one of Russia's main commercial ports.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which loads oil onto tankers in Novorossiysk, reported that all ship movements in the port had been temporarily halted. They stated that their facilities were undamaged, and oil loading continued for tankers already moored.

According to Russia's RIA news agency, emergency services in Novorossiysk confirmed the explosion reports and provided information to security services.

Tensions in the Black Sea and neighboring ports have escalated since Russia's refusal last month to extend an agreement allowing secure grain exports from Ukrainian ports. Russia's drones and missiles have targeted numerous Ukrainian port facilities and grain silos in the Black Sea and nearby regions.