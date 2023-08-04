Russia introduces 'socially useful work' for schoolchildren

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed into force a law requiring schoolchildren to do "socially useful work."



The legislation published on the government's website stipulates that pupils should take part in community service activities according to their age and "psychophysical characteristics," learning diligence, teamwork and respect for work.



The law came into effect as of its publication and is therefore already legally binding.



The head of the Russian parliamentary commission behind the bill, Olga Kazakova, proposed in late May to oblige schoolchildren to do work like planting and caring for trees or improving school premises.



Two months later, in an interview with Russian state media, Kazakova said that pupils and schools could also help with "patriotic actions."



Russia has been waging a full-scale military campaign against neighbouring Ukraine for more than 17 months and is trying to compensate for its high casualty numbers through patriotic recruitment campaigns.



In this context, the latest amendment to the law also provides for the introduction of a school subject entitled "Fundamentals of national security and defence" from September 1, 2024.



According to Russian media reports, the classes will teach children about military service and civil defence in theory and in practice. Girls will also be taught basic first aid.



