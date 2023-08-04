Pennsylvania man attacked by bear after walking into his garage

In a startling incident, John Swartz was caught on camera walking into the garage, unaware of what awaited him.

Within seconds, the cats in the garage were startled by a noise and leaped out of their chairs.

Swartz, taken by surprise, stumbled out of the garage entryway, clutching his head, and hurriedly retreated back into the house.

After a few moments, the bear that had entered the garage was seen leaving the couple's property.

Swartz later recounted that the encounter happened so quickly that he only grasped the situation after the bear had departed.

He explained how he felt pain in his head and realized he had fallen over the bear, walking down the sidewalk holding his head before going back into the house to get a washcloth.

Swartz suffered injuries and had blood coming down.

Subsequently, Swartz was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of bite marks and received a tetanus shot.

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Game Commission was alerted, and their troopers responded to the couple's home for assistance. The agency set up a trap in an effort to capture the bear responsible for the incident.

It is noteworthy that Danville, the location of this incident, is situated in central Pennsylvania, approximately 65 miles north of Harrisburg. Notably, a similar event occurred in Idaho, where a man was attacked by a black bear and its cub as he opened his garage door.

Wildlife officials, concerned about public safety, had to euthanize the bear and its cub in response to the incident.







