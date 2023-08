Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Friday urged Russians to keep resisting the Kremlin after a Russian court sentenced him to 19 years in prison in a new trial.

"They want to frighten you, not me, and deprive you of the will to resist," he said in a statement posted on Facebook.

"You are being forced to surrender your Russia without a fight to a gang of traitors, thieves and scoundrels who have seized power... Don't lose the will to resist."