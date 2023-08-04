Canadian energy giant expands operations to Türkiye for oil extraction and field development | Trillion Energy signs oil exploration agreement with Türkiye

Canada-based energy company Trillion Energy is making its way to Türkiye to extract oil and develop oil fields. The company has officially announced the agreement and the regions where oil extraction will take place.

Şırnak is emerging as a key location for Türkiye's most significant oil fields. Following the discovery of billion-dollar oil reserves in Gabar and Cudi Mountain, attention has shifted to Bestler Dereler, Feraşin, Kato, and other points in the region.

As Trillion Energy steps into Türkiye, focus has once again turned to this promising region. The company announced a recent agreement with a Turkish counterpart, securing a 50% work and income share in three oil exploration blocks located in the Cudi-Gabar region.

Trillion Energy highlights that this region forms part of an active oil system extending from Iraq and Syria. The agreement includes several substantial oil fields, such as Martyr Esma Çevik, discovered in 2022, and Martyr Aybüke Yalçın, discovered in 2023.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had previously announced the discovery of a new oil reserve with a daily production capacity of 100,000 barrels in the Gabar Mountain region of Şırnak.

The works in the Martyr Aybüke Yalçın field, with a target of daily production of 100,000 barrels from 100 wells, are being carried out by the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO).

Another field named Martyr Esma Çevik, with a net oil reserve of 150 million barrels, was discovered in Gabar Mountain in December 2022. Its oil production is expected to increase from 10,000 barrels per day to 25,000 barrels by the end of 2023.

In a statement on May 3, TPAO announced that the Martyr Aybüke Yalçın field, located 7 kilometers northeast of the aforementioned field and 20 kilometers northwest of Cizre, holds approximately 1 billion barrels of on-site oil.









