Two awards to Istanbul Airport from US-based travel magazine

According to the statement from İGA, the operator of Istanbul Airport, the 11th edition of Global Traveler magazine's "Leisure Lifestyle Awards" ceremony was held this year. During the ceremony, Istanbul Airport was named "Best Connecting Airport" for the second time, and in the "Wherever Awards" held for the 6th time, it received the "Best Family-Friendly International Airport" award for the second consecutive year.

The magazine's annual survey allows readers to vote on their travel experiences, including services, destinations, hotels, airlines, and cruises, determining the world's best based on the results.

In addition to many other awards, İGA Istanbul Airport had previously been honored as the "World's Best Airport" and "World's Best Family-Friendly Airport" in the "Over 60 Million Passengers" category by the international aviation rating organization Skytrax.

Istanbul Airport had also been declared as "Best Airport in Southern Europe."