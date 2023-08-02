Greek journalist Papahristos: Aegean is not a Greek lake,Türkiye has rights too

"Aegean is not an exclusively Greek lake. Türkiye also has rights; its 500-kilometer coastline is washed by the same sea. As long as we perceive the Aegean as belonging solely to us, we will not have good neighborly relations."

These controversial statements, causing debate in the Greek public opinion, belong to one of the country's leading opinion-makers, the editor of Ta Nea newspaper, renowned Greek journalist Yorgos Papahristos.

With these words, the Greek journalist openly stated that Greece is responsible for the strained relations with Türkiye.

For Greece, just an absurd dream

Papahristos used quite clear and candid expressions regarding the problems in Turkish-Greek relations.

He stated that based on the principle of fairness, the western part of the Aegean belongs to Greece, and the eastern part belongs to Türkiye.

The Greek journalist gave the example of the island of Bulamaç.

Regarding the claims of extending its territorial waters to 12 miles, while the island is only four and a half kilometers away from Türkiye, he described it as "just an absurd dream" for Greece.

Papahristos also emphasized that considering Türkiye's tourism campaign 'Turkaegean' as a national defeat in Greece is also wrong.

He accused the Greek Ministry of Tourism of not properly evaluating the project.

The veteran journalist also made a clear statement.

"Ege is not exclusively Greek, and one of the reasons why Ege is not exclusively Greek is the movements of tectonic plates that have shaped it," he said.