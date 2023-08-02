Canadian Prime Minister, and his wife of 18 years announce their separation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday announced that he and his wife Sophie were separating.

Trudeau made the announcement in an Instagram post.

"Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate," Trudeau wrote.

"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build," he continued.

"For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you."







