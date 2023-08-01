Vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova dies of starvation while following exotic fruit diet

It has been reported that 39-year-old Zhanna Samsonova, a prominent advocate of vegan nutrition and a social media influencer, tragically passed away due to "starvation" while following an exotic fruit diet during her trip to Southeast Asia.



According to the New York Post, the family of Zhanna Samsonova, a Russian citizen also known as Zhanna D'Art, revealed that she passed away on July 21. Samsonova, who had gained a massive following on social media by promoting vegan nutrition, was on a tour in Southeast Asia when she fell seriously ill and was admitted to a hospital, where she eventually succumbed to her condition.



During her time in Sri Lanka, a friend who was with her noticed that she appeared quite exhausted, and she was sent back home for medical treatment. However, she decided to return to her travels against advice. Her friend expressed concern about her health and made efforts to persuade her to seek medical attention, but unfortunately, those attempts were unsuccessful.



Samsonova's mother attributed her daughter's death to a "cholera-like infection," but the official autopsy report has not yet been released.



It is believed that for the past four years, Samsonova had been strictly following an "all raw vegan diet," mainly comprising uncooked plant-based foods, such as sunflower seed sprouts and fruits. Additionally, a friend of hers stated that she had been subsisting solely on locally grown jackfruit and durian for the past seven years.



The tragic loss of Zhanna Samsonova highlights the importance of balanced and well-informed dietary choices, especially when adhering to strict eating patterns. While vegan diets can be healthful when appropriately planned, it is essential to ensure that they meet all nutritional requirements to maintain overall well-being.









