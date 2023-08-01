Kentucky mother arrested after sexually-abused toddler dies

On Sunday, Erica Lawson, a 21-year-old resident of Mount Vernon, Kentucky, was taken into custody following the death of her 17-month-old toddler, who displayed signs of physical and sexual abuse.

The child was admitted to a hospital on July 28 with severe injuries, tragically leading to her passing despite being placed on life support.

Lawson faces charges of second-degree manslaughter and first-degree criminal abuse against a child under 12, alongside additional charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and failure to report child neglect.

According to Bell County Commonwealth Attorney Lisa Fugate, the child's injuries were consistent with sexual and physical abuse, as reported by WATE. By the time of her demise, the toddler was brain-dead, as WRIL-FM disclosed.

The Middlesboro Police Department promptly initiated an investigation to identify those responsible for this distressing act of abuse.

Following an interview with the police, Erica Lawson was arrested on Sunday night, as reported by WRIL. She is currently held at the Bell County Detention Center on a $1,000,000 bond.

Fox News Digital attempted to gather more information from the Bell County Commonwealth Attorney and the Middlesboro Police Department, but their inquiries remain unanswered.

The Middlesboro Police Department and Bell County authorities are actively engaged in investigating this incident, ensuring a thorough examination of the case. Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.