17 killed in crane collapse in western India

At least 17 people were killed and several others injured after a huge crane collapsed in India's western state of Maharashtra, officials said.

Officials said that the incident occurred on the Samruddhi Highway in the Shahapur area in the state's Thane district on Monday midnight, "during the construction of a bridge."

Confirming the casualties on X, formerly known as Twitter, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde termed the incident as "unfortunate and saddening."

He said an investigation has been launched into the incident.

A senior police official in the area told Anadolu over the phone that a rescue operation is underway in the area and the injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment. The official said the deceased were workers at the construction site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the incident.

"Pained by the tragic mishap in Shahapur, Maharashtra. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives," Modi said on X.