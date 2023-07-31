Uganda will not recognize Kosovo, says President Museveni

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni said on Monday that his government will not recognize the "unilaterally declared independence of Kosovo."

Speaking at the National Assembly of Serbia, Museveni, who is on a state visit to Serbia to deepen cooperation between the two countries, talked about the common history and struggle for freedom and independence between the two countries.

"I am happy to be here and renew the cooperation between our two countries, especially deepening cooperation in the trade and agriculture sectors," he said.

Museveni was received by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

The leaders held bilateral talks and signed two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in the areas of economic development and agriculture.

Vucic pledged total support and cooperation with Uganda, saying the MoUs between the two countries will be implemented.

Museveni also officially opened the Uganda Trade Hub (Uganda Connect) in the city of Belgrade to pave the way for Uganda's products into the Balkan region.

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, with most UN member states-including the US, the UK, France, Germany, and Türkiye-recognizing it as a separate autonomous country. But Serbia continues to regard it as its territory.









