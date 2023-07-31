UNESCO experts recommend putting Venice on its heritage danger list

UNESCO experts have recommended that the Italian city of Venice and its lagoon be put on the organization's heritage danger list, citing numerous threats.



"The effects of the continuing deterioration due to human intervention, including continuing development, the impacts of climate change and mass tourism threaten to cause irreversible changes to the outstanding universal value of the property," the experts from the United Nations agency warned on Monday.



It is hoped that including Venice on the danger list will prompt more commitment from local, national and international actors to develop effective and sustainable corrective strategies.



UNESCO's World Heritage Committee will consider the recommendation at its meeting in September. Two years ago, the committee rejected a similar expert recommendation to place Venice on the so-called red list.



Venice and its surrounding lagoon have been on the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's World Heritage List since 1987.



Venice has seen repeated floods over the decades, especially in the autumn and winter months, although a flood protection system is now regularly protecting the low-lying city, which is also struggling with mass tourism.



