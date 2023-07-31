Türkiye remembers diplomat assassinated by Armenian terror group in 1980

Türkiye on Monday commemorated one of its diplomats and his daughter who were assassinated by an Armenian terrorist group in 1980.

"We commemorate with respect our martyrs, Administrative Attaché of the Turkish Embassy in Athens Galip Özmen and his daughter Neslihan Özmen, assassinated by the Armenian terrorist organization ASALA on July 31, 1980," the Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

Özmen was assassinated along with his 14-year-old daughter, while his wife, Sevil Özmen, and his 16-year-old son, Kaan Özmen, were also seriously injured but managed to survive.



Founded in 1975 in Beirut, Lebanon, during the Lebanese Civil War, the ASALA is responsible for hundreds of bloody terror acts.

During the 1975-1984 period, Turkish ambassadors and diplomats were targeted around the world by Armenian terrorist groups.

ASALA assassinated over 30 Turkish diplomats and officials in various attacks during that decade. The Armenian terrorist acts intensified from 1980 to 1983, when 580 of the 699 attacks occurred. The terrorist attacks ended in 1986.