Three injured in missile strike in Ukrainian city of Dnipro

Three people have been injured in a missile strike in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, according to authorities.



"The Russian terrorists targeted a high-rise building," Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday evening.



According to media reports, a newly built residential complex was hit in the city centre.



Many of the apartments had not yet been occupied, which explained the low number of casualties.



Videos showed heavy damage.



Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine 17 months ago, and has been regularly striking cities and towns with missile and drone attacks.



One of the worst attacks on Dnipro was when over 40 people were killed after an apartment building was hit in January 2023.



