Qatar to provide Ukraine with $100 mln in humanitarian aid - Kyiv

Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal welcomes Qatari PM and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani before a meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine July 28, 2023. (REUTERS)

Qatar will provide Ukraine with $100 million in humanitarian aid to support health, education and demining, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday after talks with the Gulf state's prime minister.

Qatar had earlier on Friday announced that Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, who also serves as foreign minister, was visiting Ukraine.