Cocaine found in blood of five-year-old boy who fatally shoots baby brother

The accident was announced that cocaine was found in the blood of the five-year-old boy who fatally shot his brother, and marijuana was detected in the baby's blood, in the United States.

Prosecutors stated that 16-month-old Isiah Johnson lost his life due to the gunshot fired by his brother.

It was revealed that Isiah had marijuana in his blood, and his brother's cocaine test came back positive. After the incident, police also found 93 fentanyl pills, marijuana, and equipment used in drug production in the apartment.

Prosecutors charged the parents of Lafayette, Deonta Jermaine Johnson (27), and Shatia Tiara Welch (24) with negligence and drug-related offenses.

Welch told the police that the gun belonged to her, but she usually kept it locked in a box under her bed.