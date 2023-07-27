UKRAINIAN FORCES RECAPTURE STAROMAIORSKE, VILLAGE IN SOUTH-EAST

Kiev reported on Thursday that its forces have recaptured the village of Staromaiors'ke in the south-east of Ukraine.



"Our South! Our boys! Glory to Ukraine!" wrote President Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram on Thursday evening. He published a video, which was reportedly recorded in the village to the south of the Donetsk region.



The video shows several soldiers introducing themselves as fighters of the 35th Brigade and holding a Ukrainian flag. One of the men says they have completely liberated Staromaiors'ke.



Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's war of aggression for more than 17 months. Just over seven weeks ago, it began a counteroffensive to liberate occupied territories.



