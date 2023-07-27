North Korea holds military parade as Kim meets Russian defense chief

North Korea held on Thursday a military parade in Pyongyang after its leader Kim Jong-un met Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu to discuss military cooperation and regional security.

The parade was held to mark the 70th anniversary of North Korea's Victory Day, which was also attended by a Russian delegation, led by Shoygu.

The Russian delegation led by Shoygu and a Chinese delegation led by Li Hongzhong, a member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party, arrived in Pyongyang this week to take part in the anniversary events.

Earlier, the North Korean leader received the Russian delegation and discussed ways to further boost bilateral cooperation. They also visited the Weaponry Exhibition-2023 event showcasing new weapons and equipment.

The Korean war started on June 25, 1950, and ended on July 27, 1953, after the signing of the armistice agreement, ending hostilities although a peace deal has never been signed.

YOON SAYS S. KOREA STANDS ON 'BLOOD-STAINED UNIFORMS' OF UN TROOPS

President Yoon Suk Yeol said South Korea stands on the "blood-stained uniforms" of UN troops as he marked the armistice agreement anniversary, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"The veterans of the UN forces, who gave their all to defend the freedom of a country they did not know in the best years of their lives, are our true heroes," he told a ceremony near Seoul. "The Republic of Korea will not forget our gratitude toward all of you and our allied nations, who risked their lives and rushed to us in our time of difficulty."

Nearly 3,000 people attended the event, including veterans, bereaved family members and government delegations.