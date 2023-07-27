LeBron James' son discharged after heart attack hospital stay

Bronny James has been discharged from the hospital three days after he went into cardiac arrest.



Dr. Merije Chukumerije, a consulting cardiologist for LeBron James' oldest son, said in a statement issued by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Thursday that the 18-year-old was "successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest.



"He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support."



The news of his discharge came hours after LeBron took to social media for the first time since Bronny went into cardiac arrest on Monday, saying his family is "safe and healthy."



"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers," LeBron James wrote.



"We feel you and I'm so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we're ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!"



Bronny, whose name is LeBron James Jr., was hospitalised after going into cardiac arrest during a basketball practice at the University of Southern California on Monday.



A family spokesperson said on Tuesday that he was in stable condition and out of the intensive care unit.



His brief stay in the ICU is considered a positive sign in his road to recovery.



Few other details have been reported about Bronny's health after he collapsed on the basketball court.



Considered one of the top high school recruits in the United States, the younger James made the decision in May to stay close to his dad and family in Los Angeles and play college basketball at USC over Ohio State and Oregon.



The 38-year-old LeBron has said previously that he would like to play in the NBA along with Bronny, and announced two weeks ago that he will return for his 21st pro season and sixth with the Lakers.



The NBA's all-time leading scorer and four-time league MVP is coming off another stellar season in 2022-23, averaging 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 55 games.



