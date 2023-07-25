IRINA SHAYK AND TOM BRADYS ROMANCE CONFIRMED

It was previously rumored that Russian model Irina Shayk had gotten close to her colleague and friend Gisele Bündchen's ex-husband Tom Brady at Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick's wedding. Sources who spoke to Page Six said, "Irina was following Tom around all weekend. She was practically throwing herself at him."

However, the same sources had also claimed that Brady had said he wasn't interested in the Russian model and that they were just friends.

"All claims are completely fictitious."

After the news emerged, Irina Shayk stated, "This story is completely false. These allegations are entirely malicious and are clearly fictional accounts of the wedding ceremony."

Months after these events, though., the romance between Irina Shayk (37) and Tom Brady (45) was revealed.

Irina has a daughter with Cooper.

Irina Shayk had previously ended her relationship with actor Bradley Cooper in 2019. The couple has a daughter named Lea. Last year, there were also rumors that the famous couple had reunited.

They had parted ways in 2022.

After a 13-year marriage, the famous couple, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, had also parted ways in 2022. They have two children named Vivian and Benjamin.