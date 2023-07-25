Chinese foreign minister to visit Türkiye on Wednesday

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Türkiye on Wednesday for talks, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Wang will discuss aspects of bilateral relations during the meeting, the ministry said in a statement.

Current regional and global developments will also be on the agenda, it added.

China removed Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who was not seen in public for one month and re-appointed Wang as its top diplomat on Tuesday.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and China were established in 1971. Bilateral relations were elevated to the level of "strategic cooperation" in 2010.