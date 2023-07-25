A HACKER WITH UNCONVENTIONAL, SCARY METHODS, KEVIN MITNICKS MOVIE-LIKE STORY

Stu Sjouwerman, the CEO of the security training firm KnowBe4, in which he was a partner, announced that Kevin Mitnick, who had battled pancreatic cancer for 14 months, passed away last Sunday in Las Vegas.

In the obituary, it was stated, "Kevin was truly one-of-a-kind; much of his life was like a fantastic story. He grew up as a clever and restless kid in the San Fernando Valley, California; he was mischievous and had a rebellious attitude towards authority."

Who was Kevin Mitnick?

Kevin Mitnick, a.k.a. 'Condor,' was born on August 6, 1963. He grew up in the gloomy suburbs of Panorama City in Los Angeles, and he was raised by his mother after his parents' divorce when he was three years old.

He was first arrested for computer crimes at the age of 17. A federal judge ruled that he was a 'computer trespassing addict' and sent him to a rehabilitation center.

His name got involved in the theft of thousands of credit card numbers and data files nationwide, as well as accusations of hacking into the computer systems of companies, government agencies, and universities. He was recorded as the first computer hacker to be listed on the FBI's 'most wanted' list.

After a nationwide pursuit lasting two years, he was captured and arrested in 1995. He received a 46-month prison sentence for computer and bank fraud. Exaggerated stories about his exceptional abilities circulated, leading prison officials to keep him in solitary confinement for nine months.

His arrest sparked the 'Free Kevin' movement, with rallies held outside his prison. His 'colleagues,' who believed his 5-year sentence was excessive, launched cyber-attacks on websites to publish messages demanding his release. Among the targets were websites, including the New York Times, accused of exaggerating the social threat posed by Mitnick.

A computer file containing 20,000 credit card numbers copied from the internet service provider Netcom was found on Mitnick's computer after his arrest. However, there was no evidence to prove that he had used any of the accounts.

The government accused him of stealing software and altering computer codes to cause millions of dollars in damages to companies like Motorola, Novell, Nokia, and Sun Microsystems. Despite the accusations, federal prosecutors struggled to gather substantial evidence for major crimes, and Mitnick was released after approximately four years in prison, taking into account the time he had already served.

Following his release, for three years, he was prohibited from using any computer, modem, mobile phone, or anything that could provide him internet access without the permission of his probation officer. He was also forbidden from speaking in public forums. These restrictions were gradually eased, but he was not allowed to go online until December 2002. Authorities believed he had access to corporate trade secrets worth millions of dollars.

Kevin Mitnick's expertise was in social engineering.

Kevin Mitnick, a.k.a. "The Condor," used to impersonate company employees to obtain passwords and data, employing social engineering, an effective technique in cyber hacking that required significant research.

During a congressional session in March 2000, when Senator Joseph Lieberman asked him about his motivations, Mitnick replied, "My hacking activities were actually a search for knowledge, intellectual challenge, excitement, and an escape from reality." He boasted about successfully infiltrating some of the most resilient computer systems ever developed.

Later, he transformed into a "white hat" hacker, a cybersecurity consultant, and an author. In 2003, he founded Mitnick Security Consulting, providing cybersecurity advice to Fortune 500 companies and government institutions. He became a partner and chief consultant at KnowBe4, founded by his close friend Stu Sjouwerman in 2011.

Mitnick's colorful career spanned from being a fugitive chased by the FBI to becoming a respected cybersecurity expert sought after by U.S. lawmakers and global corporations. His life story inspired movies and made him an icon in the world of technology.

He authored three books, including "Ghost in the Wires," detailing his adventures as a wanted hacker, and co-wrote "The Art of Deception" and "The Art of Invisibility."

After battling pancreatic cancer for 14 months, he passed away on July 16. He left behind an expecting wife. His close friend and business partner, Sjouwerman, stated, "He never hacked for money; it was more about pursuing prestige."

A memorial service is scheduled for August 1, 2023, in Las Vegas, in accordance with his wishes. He will be laid to rest beside his mother and grandmother.