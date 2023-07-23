News World Several injured in small town near Oslo after car crashes into people

DPA WORLD Published July 23,2023

A car crashed into several people in a small Norwegian town on Saturday evening.



Several people were injured in the incident in Drøbak's town centre, the police wrote on Twitter.



One person was critically injured, three were seriously injured and three had minor injuries, the police said.



The circumstances of the incident remained initially unclear.



The head of operations of police stressed to Norwegian media, however, that it had likely been an accident.



Drøbak is located on the Oslofjord about 30 kilometers south of Oslo.






































