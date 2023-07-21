The world scorching with record temperatures

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is issuing warnings regarding the recent extreme heatwaves, particularly in the northern hemisphere and globally.

According to the WMO, temperatures have been soaring in Europe, as well as in the southern United States, North America, certain regions of Asia, North Africa, and the Mediterranean, with some areas experiencing temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius for an extended period this week, resulting in simultaneous heatwaves.

The WMO highlighted the concerning 6-fold increase in global temperatures since 1980, indicating that sea surface temperatures hade reached record levels in May, June, and July. Due to the heatwaves, some countries have broken their national temperature records, and this pattern was expected to continue.

Hottest June ever recorded globally

The Copernicus Climate Change Service, affiliated with the European Union (EU), also issued warnings about global temperature rise.

According to Copernicus, last month was the "hottest June" ever recorded globally. The global air temperature in June had also exceeded the pre-industrial period average by 1.5 degrees for the first time.

Additionally, Antarctic sea ice had reached its lowest level, going 17% below the average. Last June, however, the daily amount of Antarctic sea ice had remained at "unprecedented" low values.

Fastest-warming continent oKAYDETn Earth, Europe

According to a joint report by WMO and Copernicus, Europe is the fastest-warming continent on Earth, with temperature increases on the continent doubling the global average since the 1980s.

The report shows that temperatures in Europe had increased by 0.5 degrees every decade, which is twice the global average recorded since the 1980s.

Europe, leaving behind the hottest winter, is now struggling with scorching temperatures.

In Spain, which experienced one of its hottest July months in history, the official statistics recorded the hottest day since they began keeping records in 1928, with a temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius on July 18.

The region of Girona in the eastern part of the country, specifically the town of Figueres, recorded 45.4 degrees Celsius on July 18, making it the "hottest day in the past 95 years."

In the normally hottest region of Andalusia, temperatures reportedly had reached up to 44.6 degrees Celsius in the vicinity of the city of Cordoba. Furthermore, a new record was announced in the city of Malaga in the Andalusia region, where a temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at 7:00 am on July 20.

Spain experienced its 3rd extreme heatwave of the summer on July 17-19, and even the lowest temperatures during these dates set new records. In some areas like the Balearic Islands and Valencia, the lowest temperatures did not drop below 28 degrees Celsius."

Between July 17 and 20, Italy experienced the influence of African heat, making it the hottest period of the year so far.

According to data from the Il Meteo website, on July 19, temperatures reached 45-46 degrees Celsius in the southern region of Sicily, while in Sardinia, some areas recorded temperatures of 47-48 degrees Celsius, marking a record level for this year. In the capital city, Rome, temperatures have ranged from 41 to 45 degrees Celsius during these days.

On July 19, when temperatures reached their peak, the Health Ministry issued a "red alert" for 23 out of 27 major cities, warning the residents about the high temperatures.

Meanwhile, as the central and southern regions of the country battled extreme heat, the northern regions experienced heavy rainfall and storms, resulting in numerous fallen trees and even tennis ball-sized hail in some places.

In Greece, a new heatwave with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius has begun, and it is expected to continue until July 24. According to experts, the duration of temperatures above 37 degrees Celsius in the country has nearly tripled in the past decade.

According to data from the Greek Meteorological Service, a heatwave named "CLEON" is expected to reach temperatures of up to 44 degrees Celsius in some regions on Saturday and Sunday.

The heatwave has also caused numerous forest fires across the country. Due to the impact of high temperatures, all historical and tourist areas in the capital, Athens, including the iconic Acropolis, have been closed to visitors from 12:00 to 17:30.

In Bulgaria, meteorologists highlight that this year's summer arrived relatively late, and recently, temperatures have been approaching record levels. The country has witnessed several "yellow" weather warnings since the second half of July, and experts predict that the hottest days of the year will occur during the weekend.

Temperatures in Bulgaria are expected to range from 34 to 38 degrees Celsius. The hottest summers near 40 degrees Celsius occurred in the years 2000, 2007, 2012, 2016, and 2021.

On July 15, the German Meteorological Service (DWD) recorded the highest temperature of the year at 38.8 degrees Celsius in the municipality of Möhrendorf-Kleinseebach, Bavaria.

The DWD stated that many regions in southern Europe continue to experience extremely hot and dry weather, while temperatures in Germany were expected to remain within the normal range.

Balkans experienced hot weather followed by severe storms

The Western Balkan countries, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Croatia, and Slovenia, started the week with high temperatures, reaching 40 degrees Celsius in the region.

Due to the high-temperature level, a "red alert" was issued for the Western Balkans, but a sharp transition in climate occurred yesterday. The hot weather was replaced by severe rainfall and storms, resulting in 5 fatalities in Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Serbia.

Currently, the temperatures range from 30 to 35 degrees Celsius in the region, and it is expected that the rain and storms will continue in the upcoming days.

Asia experiences record high temperatures

According to data from the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a temperature of 49.5 degrees Celsius was recorded on June 7 in the city of Turbat, Balochistan, became the "highest temperature recorded in Pakistan in 2023."

In Nokkundi, Balochistan, a temperature of 35 degrees Celsius was recorded on the night of June 24, marking the hottest night of the year. On June 24, the city of Muzaffargarh recorded a temperature of 42 degrees Celsius, with a "felt-like" temperature of 51 degrees Celsius.

In Pakistan, 18 people died in Peshawar and 4 people in Islamabad due to extreme heat on June 25-26.

Currently, in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, the temperature is 33 degrees Celsius, with a "felt-like" temperature of 42 degrees Celsius. In Turbat, the temperature reached 43 degrees Celsius, and in Jacobabad, Sindh, it reached 39 degrees Celsius.

In India, the country experienced its "hottest February in 122 years," with temperatures averaging 4.5 degrees Celsius above the norm. In April, extreme temperatures were also reported, and during a political event in Mumbai, and 11 people had lost their lives due to the heat.

The intense heatwave in India has now given way to temperatures around 35 degrees Celsius and monsoon rains. The ongoing rains have caused floods in the northern region, resulting in at least 90 fatalities.

China has experienced its hottest days since 1961, with temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius. In a town in northwestern China, the highest temperature ever recorded in the country, 52.2 degrees Celsius, was documented. The extreme heat has affected over 200 million people in the country.

Cities in China have provided shelters against air raids for the public, as the extreme heat has led to casualties. Authorities have suspended outdoor work in various regions, including the capital, to protect citizens from the heat.

In Japan, temperatures reached 38 degrees Celsius, adversely impacting daily life. In Tokyo, the capital, temperatures rose approximately 9 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average. As 30% of the population is over 65 years old, officials advised citizens to avoid going outside and to check on elderly neighbors to prevent heatstrokes.

Extreme heat in the Middle East and North Africa

Due to the rising temperatures, the Middle East and North Africa have faced forest fires, drought, and increasing sandstorms. Temperatures reached up to 50 degrees Celsius in the region, leading to increased demand for air conditioning and resulting in power cuts.

In Algeria, the National Meteorological Office stated that the temperature in the capital, Algiers, had reached 47.9 degrees Celsius in the shade on July 11, with temperatures reaching 50 degrees Celsius nationwide. The Electric and Natural Gas Company of the country reported that the highest electricity consumption in history was recorded during the heatwave.

In Tunisia, the temperature reached 48.9 degrees Celsius in the town of Touzer on July 9, and the average temperature exceeded 50 degrees Celsius in the early days of July. Forest fires have been ongoing in the Tabarka region.

Lebanon is also facing increased temperatures and forest fires, particularly in the Bekaa Valley in the northern region.

Jordan's Jordan Valley region is expected to experience temperatures of up to 46 degrees Celsius.

In Iraq, temperatures in the capital and southern cities are approaching 50 degrees Celsius. Due to increased demand for air conditioning, power cuts have worsened, leading people to seek relief in the northern mountains or by swimming in the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers.

In Iran, the highest temperature of 66.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at the Basra Gulf International Airport in the south.

In Sistan and Baluchestan province, temperatures reached 50 degrees Celsius in cities such as Zehek and Hirmend, making them the hottest regions in the country. Other cities, such as Dehloran, Ümidiye, Ahvaz, Ağacari, and Ramhürmüz, also experienced high temperatures.

Apart from heat, Iran is facing increased sandstorms due to drought. The province of Sistan and Baluchestan experienced dust storms, leading to more than 3,000 hospitalizations and one fatality in a month.

The Urmia Lake, which is already at risk of disappearing due to drought and Iran's water policies, is now a cause for concern with rising temperatures. Sudden rains in northern regions of the country also led to floods.

Saudi Arabia recorded its highest temperatures in the eastern region, with 50.5 degrees Celsius in the city of Al-Ahsa on July 19. Meteorological experts predict that temperatures could reach 52 degrees Celsius in the last 10 days of July.

Egypt's temperatures have exceeded 46 degrees Celsius in some regions.

Asia's Caucasus region experiences extreme heat

In Azerbaijan, July saw temperatures rise 6 degrees above the seasonal average.

On July 8, temperatures reached 40 degrees Celsius in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. Nahcivan also recorded 40 degrees Celsius on the same day.

In Kazakhstan, temperatures of nearly 40 degrees Celsius were experienced in the country's "coldest regions." Kostanay, Northern Kazakhstan, and Ust-Kamenogorsk saw temperatures rise to 38 degrees Celsius in June, breaking previous records. The capital, Astana, reached 38.4 degrees Celsius on June 6, surpassing the 1939 record of 35.7 degrees Celsius.

Severe Heatwave in the United States

The southwestern United States is experiencing extreme heat, affecting over 110 million people and expected to break temperature records in 38 cities.

In California, temperatures reached 53.9 degrees Celsius, while Las Vegas recorded 47.2 degrees Celsius, Arizona 43 degrees Celsius, and Texas 38 degrees Celsius.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has described the heatwave in the southwestern US as "one of the most severe weather events to date."

Death Valley in California, known as one of the hottest places on Earth and a location that holds temperature records, experienced a temperature of 46 degrees Celsius on July 11. It is expected to go above 50 degrees Celsius in the upcoming days.

Africa's south experiences snow, while other regions face extreme heat

South Africa, known for its coldest days in winter, saw snowfall in Johannesburg for the first time in 11 years. Meanwhile, other parts of Africa, such as Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Algeria, Tunisia, Somalia, Chad, Nigeria, Mali, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, and South Sudan, are struggling with extreme heat.

Countries such as Somalia and Kenya, which have been battling drought for a long time, are experiencing temperatures above seasonal norms. The extreme heat is causing crop damage and the death of animals, leading thousands to migrate from their homes.

Experts warn that if current conditions persist, temperatures could become even more severe, with Africa being one of the continents most affected by global warming.