Russia and China commence joint naval exercise in sea of Japan

According to the Chinese Ministry of Defense, the purpose of the "Northern Interaction-2023" exercise is to ensure the security of strategic sea routes, enhance strategic interaction between the Chinese and Russian armed forces, strengthen the capability to jointly safeguard regional peace and stability, and respond to various security issues.

The Russian-Ukrainian War, which began at a time of increased geopolitical competition between China and the United States and rising regional tensions, brought Beijing closer to Moscow due to similar challenges in facing a "common enemy" perception.

While China did not participate in international sanctions against Russia following the war, it largely complied with the framework of sanctions to avoid damaging its economic relations with the US and Europe.

On the other hand, Beijing benefited from the altered trade between Europe and Russia due to sanctions, and trade volume between China and Russia increased after the war, especially in the energy sector.

While the US and Europe urged China not to provide direct military support to Russia in the war, China continued its military cooperation with Moscow, including joint military exercises, despite not directly selling weapons.

This joint naval exercise between Russia and China comes at a time when geopolitical tensions continue to shape regional dynamics in the Sea of Japan and surrounding areas.















