Former Pakistani premier demands probe into ‘cypher controversy’

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday repeated his demand for an inquiry into alleged U.S. involvement to oust him through a no-trust vote last year.

In a video statement, Khan claimed that an "independent" inquiry into a cypher sent by the then Pakistani ambassador to the government regarding alleged U.S. pressure will expose the role of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and other coalition partners in his ouster.

A cypher is a secret, restricted diplomatic communication written in some type of code language.

Islamabad and Washington have repeatedly rebutted Khan's accusation.

Khan's demand for a fresh inquiry came following an alleged statement from his former Principal Secretary Azam Khan, who has been missing since last month. In his purported statement, Azam claimed the former prime minister had exploited the cypher in an attempt to save his government.

"The Azam Khan whom I know is an honest and upright person. I can't believe he could say (something) like this. It seems as if he had been pressured to give such a statement," he added.

Khan claimed that if an independent inquiry into the cypher controversy is carried out, Gen. Bajwa would be "exposed" and in "trouble."