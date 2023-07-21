CIA director Burns: Putin may want to take revenge on Wagner chief Prigojin

CIA Director William Burns said that Russian President Vladimir Putin may want to take revenge on Yevgeny Prigojin, the founder of the Russian private security company Wagner.

Burns spoke at the Aspen Security Forum, where he said that the revolt launched by Wagner against the Russian administration in June "reveals significant weaknesses in the power system that Putin has built."

Burns said that Putin is still trying to decide how to deal with Prigojin, and that he may be "buying time" before taking action. He pointed out that there is a "very complex dance" between Putin and Prigojin, and that Putin is someone who believes that "revenge is a dish best served cold."

Burns also confirmed that the CIA had prior knowledge of the uprising in Russia, and that Russian General Sergey Surovikin, who was stated to have known about the uprising in advance, does not have "freedom of action" at the moment.

Burns said that Wagner's rebellion was the "most direct attack" Putin has seen in his 23-year rule, and that it is "remarkable" that the Russian leader feels obliged to make a deal with the person who was once a catering company owner.

Burns said that if Ukraine makes more progress in the war, many Russian citizens will consider Prigojin's criticism of the war. He pointed out that the attack is more difficult than the defense, and that he is optimistic that Ukraine's counterattack will eventually make progress, even though it is a difficult and time-consuming effort.

Burns also said that there are indications that Russia will launch a "falsification operation" by attacking ships in the Black Sea and then blaming Ukraine.









